Ray Car Carriers has boarded the VLCC newbuilding trend with a major order to expand its presence in the big tanker market.

The Israeli shipowner is understood to have snapped up four VLCCs in a swoop that sets a post-financial crisis price record in the sector.

Ray is believed to have contracted the ships at HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) in a deal priced at KRW 688bn ($520m).