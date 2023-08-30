Russia’s biggest oil producer Rosneft increased net income in the first half of 2023 despite falling revenues and production and “challenging” new tax rules.
The oil giant said net income hit RUB 652bn ($6.8bn)
Kremlin tax changes make trading environment more challenging for country’s oil giant
