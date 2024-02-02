Fires and explosions at Russia’s export-oriented oil refineries has led to a dramatic drop in the countries petrochemicals exports.

Reuters, citing data from Russia’s Ministry of Energy, reports that Russia has reduced gasoline exports to non-Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries to compensate for unplanned repairs at refineries.

A number of refinery outages triggered by fires or suspected drone attacks is said to be prompting the energy ministry to cut fuel exports to safeguard supplies in the domestic market.