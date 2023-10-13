The Turkish-owned and managed tanker sanctioned this week by the US was identified by TradeWinds in April for a potential price cap breach after loading oil from the Far East Russian port of Kozmino with European insurance cover.

The 115,900-dwt Yasa Golden Bosphorus (built 2007), which has protection and indemnity cover supplied by Britannia, loaded Eastern Siberia Pacific Oil (ESPO) crude from Kozmino on four occasions since the G7’s price cap scheme was introduced in December last year, according to Kpler data.