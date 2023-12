A bunker dispute between Hanoi-based Sao Viet Petrol Transport and Dubai-based Simplefuel DMCC led to one of the Vietnamese tanker owner’s aframax tankers spending a short spell under arrest in Singapore.

Simplefuel arrested the 107,000-dwt tanker Mira (built 2003) on 14 December after filing a $942,000 bunker claim with the High Court of Singapore. The vessel was at the time on a voyage from the Russian port of Ust-Luga to an as-yet undisclosed Asian port.