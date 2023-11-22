John Fredriksen’s Frontline has cemented its exit from Euronav, which appointed Alexander Saverys as its chief executive in what he described as a new chapter for the tanker giant.

The deal, announced in October after it was first reported in TradeWinds, ends a dispute over the Belgian tanker owner with a solution that in effect divides the company.

The Saverys family’s Compagnie Maritime Belge comes out of the transaction with a 49% stake in Euronav and the opportunity to steer it in a greener direction, as was their stated goal in the fight with Fredriksen.