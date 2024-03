Euronav’s first capital distribution since the ending of its shareholder tussle with John Fredriksen will help the Saverys family’s private Compagnie Maritime Belge cut its debt, analysts believe.

The US and Brussels-listed tanker company is proposing a hand-out of $4.57 per share, equating to $924m.

This will be a combination of a dividend and a repayment from the share issue premium.