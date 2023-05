Potential share buybacks by Scorpio Tankers will be very worthwhile for shareholders, according to Clarksons Securities.

The investment bank noted the $250m purchase programme has been reset at a time when the stock has slumped nearly 10% in a month at $48.54 in New York.

This leaves the discount to net asset value (NAV) at 70%, one of the biggest gaps in recent history, analysts Frode Morkedal and Even Kolsgaard said.