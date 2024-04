Brokers are reporting increased activity once more in tanker sale and purchase (S&P) markets.

Market observers believe interest in MRs and aframaxes in particular indicates new highs for asset values are on the way.

Eva Tzima, head of research at Greece’s Seaborne Shipbrokers, said the expectation of constant disruption in oil trading, together with the possibility that the situation could escalate in the coming months, is keeping investment appetite in the sector at a multi-year high.