New York-listed SFL Corp has sold its last product tankers in an en-bloc deal.

The John Fredriksen-controlled company said the 17,800-dwt SFL Weser and SFL Weber (both built 2008) will be handed over to an unnamed buyer in the second quarter.

Sales proceeds are $19.5m for the debt-free ships.

VesselsValue assesses the pair as worth $21.6m combined, up from $13.1m a year ago.