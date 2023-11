A shipowner is claiming $1.02m from Singapore trader Coral Energy over a cancelled fixture because of the shipper’s links to a sanctioned Russian businessman, according to court documents.

Liberia-registered owner Tonzip Maritime is seeking damages plus interest at the High Court in London after discovering that the oil cargo was supplied by Neftisa, a company connected to Mikhail Gutseriev, a businessman sanctioned by the European Union and UK over his links to Belarus.