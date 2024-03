The Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) has sold for recycling one of the two oldest products tankers in its fleet dating from the late 1990’s.

The 32,900-dwt Suvarna Swarajya (built 1998) was sold on an as-is basis in Colombo via a tender auction process, cash buyers have reported.

Some reports published over the weekend suggested that the ship was sold for Hong Kong Convention-compliant recycling, either in Alang or Chattogram.