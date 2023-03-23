George Chalos is not happy with a pro-Iran sanctions pressure group and its alleged influence in the Department of Justice.

Chalos, who leads Long Island-headquartered law firm Chalos & Co, said a letter from United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) alleging sanctions-busting is the precursor to involvement from the US Department of Justice during a panel at the Connecticut Maritime Association conference on Thursday.

“It’s strange though that when the US prosecutors get involved, it never starts in the usual way a criminal process starts,” Chalos said of the letters from New York-based UANI.