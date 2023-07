South Korean shipowner Sinokor Merchant Marine is being linked to the sale of three VLCCs being marketed for sale in June by Oman’s Asyad Shipping Co.

Brokers named Sinokor as having been in protracted discussions with Asyad — the former Oman Shipping Co — on the scrubber-fitted 316,373-dwt Fida and Sifa (both built 2011) and 299,991-dwt Saham (built 2010).