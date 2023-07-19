Algeria’s Sonatrach Petroleum is trying again to find a third-party manager for its only VLCC.
The company is tendering for an experienced company to handle technical and crew management for the 315,802-dwt veteran crude tanker Mesdar (built 2007).
Algerian shipowner issues fresh call for experienced tanker operator
