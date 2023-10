VLCC fixtures for voyages into South Korea and continued gains in the aframax spot market lifted a key tanker index to the highest point in 11 weeks.

The Baltic Dirty Tanker Index, a broad-based barometer of crude carrier spot rates reached 911 points on Tuesday, which represented a one-day gain of 3.4% and a jump of 27.8% since the indicator turned upward from a low of 713 points roughly a month ago.