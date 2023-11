Russia’s Sovcomflot (SCF Group) will appeal against the sanctioning of four of its tankers, accusing the US of unfairly targeting the company.

The US blacklisted three SCF-controlled tankers last week for alleged oil price cap breaches. A fourth ship from the Russian state-owned fleet was listed in October.

The SCF Group comments came as one of its sanctioned tankers halted mid-voyage to India and has idled off the coast of Sri Lanka since Saturday, according to ship-tracking data.