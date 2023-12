Sanctioned Russian state shipowner Sovcomflot (SCF Group) looks to be banking a useful profit for an MR tanker it picked up at auction seven years ago.

European brokers reported the 51,000-dwt SCF Angara (built 2008) has been sold to unknown interests for $25m, $1m more than its valuation by the VesselsValue platform.

The ship was built at STX Offshore in South Korea and is ice class 1A, a type which remains popular among buyers.