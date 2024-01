Have a spare $30m spare to drop on a ship? A 24-year-old VLGC represents one of shipping’s hottest picks with a potential near 20% increase in asset value by 2028, says analyst Maritime Strategies International.

Managing director Adam Kent said strong growth in the demand for LPG and continued disruption through the Panama Canal for US-to-China trades are likely to drive continued strong earnings in the coming years and contribute to spiking asset values.