Norway’s Stolt-Nielsen is not aggressively seeking more contract cover for the group’s chemical tankers in healthy spot markets.
The Stolt Tankers fleet has 55% of days assigned to contracts of affreightment (COAs) currently.
Boss Niels Stolt-Nielsen comfortable with chemical tanker fleet cover as fundamentals on his side
Norway’s Stolt-Nielsen is not aggressively seeking more contract cover for the group’s chemical tankers in healthy spot markets.
The Stolt Tankers fleet has 55% of days assigned to contracts of affreightment (COAs) currently.