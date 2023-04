Stolt Tankers’ joint venture in China has added to its fleet with a newbuilding order for its biggest ships.

The Stolt-Nielsen company’s Shanghai SC-Stolt Shipping (SSCSSL) said it has signed a contract with the domestic Wuchang Shipyard to build two 9,200-dwt chemical tankers.

The first ship will be delivered at the end of 2024 and the second early in 2025, bringing the JV fleet to 11 ships.