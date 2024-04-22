An unnamed tanker has reported suspicious activity in the Arabian Sea at a time of increased piracy threat.

The International Maritime Bureau said the vessel was followed by a smaller boat for 30 minutes at 14 knots on Saturday morning.

The ship’s position was 595 nautical miles (1,100 km) east of Yemen’s Socotra island, deep in international waters.

The other vessel had three smaller skiffs with it. The tanker was unable to confirm whether weapons or ladders were present.

The location was about 10 nautical miles north of a floating armoury housing armed guards.

Security company Africa Risk Compliance (ARC) said no guards were on the tanker.

The wave height in the area at the time was 1.2 metres.

ARC described the larger boat as a possible mother ship, with a blue and green hull.

Security company Diaplous said the incident was reported through AMF radio.

“Vessels in the area are advised to transit with extreme caution and report instantly any suspicious activity,” it added.

Bulkers freed

The location was similar to where the 58,100-dwt bulker Abdullah (built 2015) was hijacked with 23 Bangladeshi crew in March.

The ship, owned by steel group KSRM, was released a week ago, after payment of a $5m ransom.

European Union naval forces warned that the ransom deal could lead to a new wave of attacks.

In an update, the EU’s Operation Atalanta naval task force, set up to tackle piracy off the Horn of Africa, said there had been a surge in incidents.

Since the end of November, up to 18 dhows have been hijacked and as many as seven are still detained.

In March, India pledged to put 35 suspected Somali pirates on trial after its navy freed the 41,600-dwt Navibulgar bulker Ruen (built 2016), which was seized in December.

This would mark a departure from the previous policy of freeing vessels and crew but leaving the disarmed pirates at sea.

Indian commandos boarded the Ruen and freed 17 seafarers, while arresting the criminal gang on board.