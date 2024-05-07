Norway’s Tailwind Management has bought a third stainless steel chemical tanker from Transportation Recovery Fund, the US shipping investor formerly controlled by billionaire Wilbur Ross.

The Bergen-based chemical tanker-focused investment firm has paid $32.5m for the 20,000-dwt chemical tanker TRF Kirkenes (built 2016), according to a weekly report by US shipbroking house Compass Maritime.

Hans Solberg, chief executive officer of commercial manager Hansa Tankers, confirmed that an investment company managed by Tailwinds purchased the vessel, although he declined to comment on the price.