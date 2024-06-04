An Indian tanker captain has been barred from leaving Sri Lanka as part of an oil spill investigation.

Lanka Truth reported that Colombo magistrate Keminda Perera has issued a foreign travel ban to Raj Dev Yadev, master of the 10,300-dwt Ark Prestige (built 1996).

Yadev must stay in the country for up to a month.

The vessel is part of an investigation into pollution at the port of Colombo.

Footage posted to YouTube shows protective booms placed around an area of the dock containing discoloured water.

AIS data shows the tanker stopped in the port on Tuesday.

The court order was made following a request by Colombo Port Police.

The magistrate has now asked police to inform the country’s immigration service and the captain himself.

Police must also keep the court updated about the progress of their probe.

Tracking data shows the tanker left Mumbai in India on 10 April and arrived in Colombo 10 days later.

Indian-owned tanker

The owner is listed by shipping databases as Integrity Ships of Kolkata, India, which has been contacted for comment.

The Equasis website also shows Asmi Ships, also of Kolkata, as technical manager.

This company has also been contacted for comment.

The tanker has no port state control detentions on its record.

The most recent inspection came in Bangladesh in July 2020.

Three deficiencies were found, including fire safety measures relating to oil from the machinery spaces.

Insurance cover is provided by Shipowners’ Mutual.