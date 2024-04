Logistics and tonnage provider Singfar Group, which entered MR tankers last year, has moved to include aframaxes in its portfolio.

The Singapore-based company has struck a deal with China’s New Times Shipbuilding for two 115,000-dwt crude carriers to be delivered in late 2027.

Shipping sources following the Chinese shipbuilding market said the aframaxes would be able to run on LNG or conventional marine fuel.