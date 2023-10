All the indicators are pointing to tankers having a strong few years, Clarksons said.

The shipbroking giant’s research arm said tonne-mile demand for both crude and product tankers is expected to outstrip trade growth next year with 2025 supported by a tiny orderbook.

“Overall, a favourable supply-demand balance is expected to provide ongoing support and the tanker outlook appears positive across 2024/25,” Clarksons said in its monthly market update published on Tuesday.