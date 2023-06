Leading shipping lawyer Stephen Askins has advised the industry not to hide its head in the sand in a row over Nigerian back taxes.

The partner at Tatham & Co in London said the new government is believed to have 977 tankers and gas carriers in its sights for claims going back to 2010.

TradeWinds has reported that the administration of new president Bola Tinubu is asking for millions of dollars from owners whose vessels called in the country up to 2019.