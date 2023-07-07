Clarksons Research has more good news for shipowners this year, with many basking in strong or even record markets.
Managing director Steve Gordon said most shipping sectors remain in positive territory, despite an easing of overall conditions.
UK shipbroker expecting 2.3% increase in trade volumes in 2023
