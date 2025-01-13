A queue of tankers has built up off the Yemeni port of Ras Isa following Israeli airstrikes against Houthi targets.

The vessels have been unable to dock due to a number of tugs being damaged in the Red Sea attack in late December by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), Yemeni sources told Bloomberg.

Staff are slowly managing to move some of the tankers into port, according to a terminal worker and a senior official at the transport ministry of Yemen’s internationally recognised government.

At least 15 tankers, some of which are carrying Russian fuel, are now waiting around the port, according to ship tracking and Vortexa data.

When Ras Isa and the port of Hodeidah were targeted last month, 30 vessels were in the vicinity — 22 at Ras Isa and eight at Hodeidah. No damage was reported at the time.

On Friday, further reports were received of airstrikes across Houthi-controlled areas, including Ras Isa.

Article continues below the advert

The IDF claimed responsibility for the military action in a statement.

It confirmed it targeted “military infrastructure” at Ras Isa and Hodeidah, as well as the Hizyaz power station outside the capital Sana’a.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were used.

The Israeli military said the airstrike was conducted as the Houthis “repeatedly attacked the state of Israel, its citizens and civilian infrastructure in Israel, including UAVs and surface-to-surface missiles. The state of Israel has the right and obligation to defend itself.”

Vessels warned

Marine intelligence company Ambrey Analytics cited a cargo ship near Ras Isa as reporting that five explosions were audible from an anchorage.

The targets of the airstrikes were assessed to be the oil storage facilities near vessel berths.

Again, no damage to merchant ships has been reported.

Ambrey advised vessels not to enter Yemeni territorial waters and to maintain a safe distance offshore until it is assessed as safe to resume voyages.

“Vessels in the port and at the anchorage are advised to muster crew in a safe muster point,” it added.