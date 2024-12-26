Israel has launched an aerial attack on Yemen ports and infrastructure as it targets Huthi rebels.

The Israel Defence Force confirmed on Telegram it had targeted the ports of Al Hudaydah, Salif and Ras Kanatib, as well as Sana’a International Airport and a power station.

The IDF said it had targeted the ports as it believed it was where the Houthis were bringing in Iranian weapons and supplies.

It accuses Iran of supporting the Houthis by supplying them with weapons, drones and ammunition.

In a video message, Israel airforce commanding officer Major General Tomer Bar said this was the fourth strike by Israeli forces in Yemen and it is not done yet.

“We have just seen a tangible demonstration of what we are capable of,” he said.

Article continues below the advert

These fresh attacks follow similar bombings reported on TradeWinds on 19th December.

Maritime security firm Diaplous said it had received reports that a tug assisting a tanker entering the port of Hodeidah was struck by a missile and set on fire.

It is not known if other merchant vessels have been damaged, it said.

The Houthis have been conducting a year-long campaign, attacking vessels traveling in the Red Sea, claiming it was acting in support of Hamas and Palestine in the ongoing battle against Israel in the Gaza strip.

However, many of the vessels the group has attacked have had no connection with Israel or countries the Houthis accuse of supporting Israel.