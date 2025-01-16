London pools player Tankers International is expecting VLCCs to enjoy a big turning point this year as supply and demand indicators turn green.

Spot market demand for the big tankers ended 2024 around 5% below 2023 levels, but the fundamentals for 2025 suggest a more optimistic outlook, according to Mette Frederiksen, head of research and insight.

Non-Opec+ supply is projected to have strong growth, while geopolitical challenges remain a persistent factor, contributing to inefficiencies and supporting tonne-mile demand, she believes.