Teekay Corp and Teekay Tankers are streamlining their director line-ups and bringing in a link to their past.

The New York-listed suezmax and aframax specialists said that from 31 December, the board of parent Teekay Corp is being cut from six to five members, while Teekay Tankers will have seven directors, up from five.

The companies said: “The changes further streamline and simplify the Teekay Group, and align with the previously announced goal of having Teekay Tankers serve as the sole operating platform within the Teekay Group and Teekay focusing on managing its controlling interest in Teekay Tankers.”