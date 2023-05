Canada’s Teekay Tankers is sharing its record earnings with investors in the shape of stock repurchases and a special dividend.

The US-listed suezmax and aframax/LR2 specialist logged a best-ever net profit of $169.4m in the first quarter, erasing a loss of $13.9m in the same period of 2022.

Revenue jumped to $394.7m from $174m in a strong market, the owner said.

Spot suezmax rates were $55,891 per day and have jumped to $62,400 so far in the second three months.