Danish owner Torm will not be sending its ships back to the Red Sea without Western military assurances on safety.

Chief executive Jacob Meldgaard said he was saddened by the deaths of three seafarers in the Houthi attack on the Barbados-flag 50,448-dwt bulk carrier True Confidence in the Gulf of Aden on Monday.

“I don’t know, but my mental picture would of course be that we’re not going to see more transits tomorrow and onwards than what we had so far this year, everything else being equal,” he added.