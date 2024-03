Tanker giant Torm is gearing up for even bigger profit this year with a larger fleet, after logging a new record for 2023.

The US and Copenhagen-listed product tanker owner said it had acquired 22 modern ships last year, while shipping out 11 older models.

The company bought nine LR2s, seven LR1s and seven MRs, including en-bloc deals involving SKS Greentankers, Alterna Capital and ST Shipping, as well as another LR2 added this year.