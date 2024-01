Limassol-based owner Toro Corp is logging a big profit from selling its penultimate tanker.

The Nasdaq-listed company, led by chief executive Petros Panagiotidis, said it has agreed to offload the 115,000-dwt aframax/LR2 Wonder Sirius (built 2005) to an unaffiliated third party for $33.8m.

The vessel will be delivered to its new owner during the first quarter of this year.