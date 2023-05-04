Transportation Recovery Fund (TRF) has made its first direct investment in aframax product tankers, joining the orders rush that has taken hold of the ship type this year.

Shipbuilding sources said TRF has contracted China’s Jiangsu New Hantong Ship Heavy Industry to build three 115,000-dwt product carriers to be delivered in 2025. It was not known if the deal includes any optional ships.

Officials declined to comment on Jiangsu New Hantong’s shipbuilding activities, citing contract confidentiality.