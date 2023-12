Tufton group founder Ted Kalborg has made an investment in Tufton-backed shipping company Stainless Tankers.

An Oslo Stock Exchange filing showed Christmas Common Investments, a “close associate” of the company’s chairman, bought 50,000 shares in the owner of 10 stainless steel chemical tankers on Tuesday.

At the current price of NOK 49, the slice is worth NOK 2.45m