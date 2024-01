UK shipowner Tufton Oceanic Assets looks likely to sell its vessels by the end of the decade — but a new Tufton-backed venture could take its place.

The London-listed fund, overseen by Tufton Investment Management, revealed on Wednesday that it has been considering its near-term future as shipping moves towards decarbonisation.

The company said it would start to “realise” its portfolio of vessel assets from 2028 towards the end of the decade.