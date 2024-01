London-listed Tufton Oceanic Assets is to focus on fleet renewal through secondhand acquisitions in the near term, but is signalling a major shift in strategy towards the end of the decade.

The shipowning fund said that since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2017, it has delivered strong results in line with its original objectives.

This is despite a challenging economic and operational backdrop during Covid, ongoing geopolitical events and the impact of inflation, the company added.