UK shipowner Union Maritime has landed long-term contracts from Norwegian oil major Equinor for two tanker newbuildings.

The London-based shipping company said it had fixed out two methanol dual-fuelled 49,000-dwt IMO type 2 tankers under construction at Wuhu Shipyard in China to Equinor.

Union Maritime did not disclose the rates and duration of the time charter contracts but said the newbuildings are among the 10 MR tankers it has on order at China’s Wuhu Shipyard and Penglai Jinglu Shipyard.