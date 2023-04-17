The US sanctions body fired a warning shot across the bows of domestic shipping businesses on Monday amid reports they had been involved in Russian oil trades that may have breached the oil price cap.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) claimed that US shipping service providers could have been duped by false documentation or spoofing of AIS signals to disguise tanker calls to Russia’s eastern ports including Kozmino.

Western shipping firms and insurers have continued to provide shipping and insurance services despite crude sales from Russia’s eastern ports consistently selling above the price cap of $60 a barrel since December last year, according to International Energy Agency (IEA) data.