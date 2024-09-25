The US Treasury Department slapped sanctions on several entities and nine vessels, including those belonging to a Syrian shipowner, for their links to Iran and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

The latest action sanctions four vessels that US officials said are part of the empire of Syria’s Abdul Jalil Mallah, whom Treasury described as an “illicit shipping Syrian magnate” who aids Iran’s “malign activities” and those of its proxies.

The department added his brother, Luay al-Mallah, to its sanctions list for being a part of the shipping business.

The moves come amid tense times for Hezbollah, as the Iranian-backed militant group is engaged in a fierce fight with Israel.

The Mallah family ships now listed by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control include the 47,200-dwt product tanker Confidence P (built 1999), a tanker that shipbroker Clarksons says is in storage duty.

Also added to the Ofac list is the 8,955-dwt Queen Reem (built 1997), the 3,481-dwt Rival (built 1994) and the 113,000-dwt Tiyara (built 2002).

Mallah was sanctioned in 2021 for supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Qods Force and the Houthis. His brother, who runs Turkey-based Oryx Denizcilik, is now accused of using the family ships to work with Houthi financial official Sa’id al-Jamal.

Facilitating illicit trade

“As recently as 2021, Luay al-Mallah managed a shipment for Sa’id al-Jamal. In 2021, Sa’id al-Jamal’s network used the Nova and Tiyara to facilitate illicit trade between Iran and Syria,” the Department said.

Oryx could not be reached for comment for this story.

Newley sanctioned tankers 47,200-dwt Confidence P (built 1999)

8,955-dwt Queen Reem (built 1997)

3,481-dwt Rival (built 1994)

113,000-dwt Tiyara (built 2002)

309,000-dwt Eternal Success (built 2005)

106,000-dwt Eternal 8 (built 2002)

160,000-dwt suezmax tanker Eternal Peace (built 2004)

281,000-dwt Serene 1 (built 2000)

299,000-dwt Feng Tai (built 2002)

Bradley Smith, acting treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said Iran is relying on illicit oil and LPG sales by the Qods Force and Hezbollah to fund terrorist proxies.

“Treasury remains committed to disrupting the networks of shippers, brokers, and buyers that facilitate these schemes,” he said.

US officials also sanctioned China’s Star Ocean Shipmanagement, as well as three vessels under its management.

Among them was the 309,000-dwt tanker Eternal Success (built 2005), a VLCC that Treasury accused of being used to facilitate illicit trades as recently as July, by manipulating location transponder data to discuss its movements to transfer oil to another vessel.

Also added to the list was the 106,000-dwt product tanker Eternal 8 (built 2002), which is accused of cargo transfers related to Iran.

The 160,000-dwt suezmax tanker Eternal Peace (built 2004) was also sanctioned.

Shandong-based Star Ocean could not be immediately reached for comment.

Shipowners targeted

The Treasury Department also added two shipowning entities, Marshall Islands-registered Dragon Road and Hong Kong-based Tai Feng Hai Shipping, to the sanctions list maintained by Ofac.

Dragon Road is owner of the 281,000-dwt Serene 1 (built 2000), a tanker accused of carrying Qods Force-controlled commodities on behalf of Concepto Screen SAL Offshore, a company accused of being affiliated with Hezbollah.

Tai Feng is the owner of the 299,000-dwt Feng Tai (built 2002) for similar reasons.

Neither company could be reached for comment for this story.