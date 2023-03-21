Venezuela’s powerful oil minister has quit during a probe focused on corruption linked to tanker trades at the state-run company PDVSA.

Tareck El Aissami announced on Twitter that he was leaving his post so he could support the inquiry into “serious acts of corruption” at the sanctioned oil company, which is supervised by the ministry.

The departure of the minister comes as anti-corruption officials have made a series of high-level arrests focused on oil cargoes leaving the country without proper payments to the company, according to Reuters.