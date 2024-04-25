Eurotankers, a Greek shipping firm that has been expanding recently after a string of lucrative sales, has emerged as the buyer of a modern aframax auctioned late last month in Gibraltar.

TradeWinds already reported that Greek buyers were believed to be behind the $73m winning bid for the 112,800-dwt Aurviken (built 2019).

The S&P Global Markets database now confirms this, featuring the scrubber-fitted vessel under its new name of Aldebaran with Castellina Tankers Co SA as its new registered owner.