Commodities trader Vitol has fixed two modern VLCCs to ship more US crude into Nigeria as brokers talk up the boost to tanker markets.

The vessels will be carrying US WTI oil to the huge new Dangote refinery near Lagos next month.

Vitol is looking to charter the 300,000-dwt Marshall Islands-flag Water Tiger (built 2020), a former Hunter Group VLCC owned by Rami Ungar’s Ray Car Carriers.