Three older tankers that have long been accused of being used to transport sanctioned crude oil cargoes have been reportedly sold for recycling over the past week.

While the 300,000-dwt crude carrier Itaugua (built 1997), the 105,000-dwt crude carrier Enzo (built 1999), and the 47,000-dwt product tanker Rialto (built 1998) have never been officially sanctioned by the US treasury department nor the EU, all appear on pressure group United Against a Nuclear Iran (UANI) list of vessels accused of carrying sanctioned Iranian cargoes.