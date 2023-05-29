The VLCC Heroic Idun has finally left Nigerian waters after nine months of detention by two countries in a multi-million-dollar dispute that centred on the mistaken identification of a navy vessel.

The Nigerian Navy handed control of the 300,000-dwt Heroic Idun (built 2020) to the master Tanuj Mehta over the weekend signalling the end of a legal battle after criminal charges were dropped against the 26-strong crew.

Kpler ship tracking data showed the Heroic Idun leaving Nigerian waters on Sunday with the reported destination of Cape Town, South Africa.