A weak VLCC spot market has sprung back into life as new October cargoes boosted rates.
The Baltic Exchange’s assessment for the Middle East Gulf to China route increased 93% from the previous day to $18,600 per day.
New October lifting dates prove a boon for shipowners as tanker list limited
A weak VLCC spot market has sprung back into life as new October cargoes boosted rates.
The Baltic Exchange’s assessment for the Middle East Gulf to China route increased 93% from the previous day to $18,600 per day.