Wallem Group has clinched a management deal for two new dual-fuel tankers.

The Hong Kong-headquartered company said it has taken over the 110,000-dwt Angleviken and Askviken, delivered to owner Viken Shipping of Norway from Guangzhou Shipyard International in China in the summer.

The LNG/diesel-powered LR2s “demonstrate Wallem’s commitment to building its expertise in managing and operating the vessels of the future”, the company added.